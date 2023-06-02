Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $30.35 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

