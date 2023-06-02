Insider Buying: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) COO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Stuart Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00.

Shares of MP stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 77.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 99.5% in the first quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

