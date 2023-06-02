Insider Selling: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $113,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BILL Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $103.96 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.96.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
