Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at $43,390,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,127 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 291,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

