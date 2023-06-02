Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells 3,747 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $361,810.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diodes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

