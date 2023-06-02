Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells 3,747 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $361,810.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60.
Diodes Price Performance
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diodes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.