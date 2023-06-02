Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $1,230,367.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $389.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.38. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
