Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 983 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 983 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $387,675.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,435.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $389.23 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.38. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of McKesson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

