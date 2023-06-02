Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells 22,428 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.74 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

