Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76.

On Friday, March 17th, Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.

UiPath Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $17.93 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

