Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells 12,546 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00.

UiPath Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UiPath by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.