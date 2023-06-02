Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $357,918.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,680,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XPEL Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

