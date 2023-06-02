Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRG. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday.
Integra Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.