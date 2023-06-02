Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRG. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from $10.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

About Integra Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.