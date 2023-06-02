iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $43.28 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.