iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,824,000 after buying an additional 460,370 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,929,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 76,817 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IOO opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $74.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.