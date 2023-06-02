iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

