iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,651,000 after buying an additional 718,750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11,661.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,637,000 after buying an additional 1,670,974 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,190,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 645,079 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

