Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

