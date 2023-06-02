JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
