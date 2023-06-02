Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

