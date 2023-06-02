KeyCorp Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.22.

NYSE PSTG opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.29, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.42.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

