Lake Street Capital Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $34.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.22.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

