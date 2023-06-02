Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Purchases $294,500.00 in Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jamie Odell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 29th, Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00.
Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
