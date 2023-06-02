Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Purchases $294,500.00 in Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Odell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 29th, Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

