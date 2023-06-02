Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $57.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

