Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 309,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,610 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Macy’s by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

