Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

