McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $510,573.70 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nancy Avila also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $389.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.38.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

