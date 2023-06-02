MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

