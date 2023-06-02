Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Quilter Plc’s 2nd Largest Position

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.7% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.01.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $332.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $335.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.91 and its 200 day moving average is $267.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

