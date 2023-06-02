Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,999,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $332.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $335.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.01.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.