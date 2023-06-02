Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,760 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 8,556.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $27,597.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,291 shares of company stock valued at $141,862. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.