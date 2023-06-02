Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,277 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,586 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

