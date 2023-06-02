Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $973.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.