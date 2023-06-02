Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 52,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.
Shares of REPL stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
