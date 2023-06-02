Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE LADR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

