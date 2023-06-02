Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 147,081 shares valued at $10,873,164. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Sunday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

