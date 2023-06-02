Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,404 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FCF. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Featured Articles

