Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,460 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,585,000 after buying an additional 156,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,878.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 247,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Stephens upped their price target on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of VCEL opened at $32.66 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

