Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,637 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Par Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

PARR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

