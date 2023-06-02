Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,145 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

WRBY stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

