Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 935 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 147.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

