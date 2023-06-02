Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,557 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 224.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.