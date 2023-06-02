Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

