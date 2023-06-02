Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.32 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970,225 shares of company stock worth $989,390,657 in the last ninety days. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

