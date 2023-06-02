Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -413.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $55,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 585,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,895.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $55,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 585,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,895.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,946 shares of company stock worth $3,073,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

