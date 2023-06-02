Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

