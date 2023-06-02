Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have commented on DVAX. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

