Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $24.71 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $494.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

