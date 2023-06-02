Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $518,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $176,324 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

