Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $538,000 Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vuzix by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 137,999 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $10.49.

About Vuzix

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 299.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.