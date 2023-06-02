Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 230,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The firm had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,784,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,917.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HYFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

